Montco-based Inovio hits speed bump in coronavirus vaccine effort

A local biotech company says it has to delay its coronavirus vaccine trials after an FDA inquiry into the device it would use to administer the vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Plymouth Meeting, announced Monday that the Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is on “partial clinical hold” because the FDA has “additional questions” about the company’s CELLECTRA 2000 delivery device.

Unlike traditional vaccines, Inovio’s candidate uses DNA to prompt an immune response. To get this DNA-based vaccine into human patients, Inovio proposes using a needle that delivers small pulses of electricity.

Inovio said the FDA’s questions are about this delivery method and are not connected to any “adverse effects” experienced by patients who received the vaccine in its ongoing Phase 1 trial.

Inovio’s vaccine technology has been the subject of much intrigue — much of it predating the global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.