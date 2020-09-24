The coronavirus vaccine-distribution planning that wasn’t

Philadelphia is no longer part of a pilot program to help develop the nation’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

It turns out that though the city was invited to participate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such a program never really existed — at least not in the way Philly officials had envisioned.

In early August, the CDC sent a letter to Philadelphia as well as the states of Minnesota, California, Florida and North Dakota, notifying them that they had been selected as one of five “pilot sites for joint planning missions” as part of Operation Warp Speed — the Trump administration’s effort to push SARS-Cov-2 vaccines through clinical trials and distribute them as quickly as possible.

City Department of Public Health officials were surprised by Philadelphia’s inclusion. They hadn’t applied to be a part of the pilot program, and only found out from the CDC’s letter, which was released to the public at the same time. Local officials say their best guess is that Philadelphia was selected because it already has robust vaccine database software, which will give it a bit of a head start in tracking who gets the vaccine and who doesn’t.

“Our thought was a lot of those very basic data questions are already answered in Philly,” said Health Department spokesperson James Garrow. “So we could focus our planning on what comes after that.”

In that August letter, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, wrote that the selected jurisdictions “will serve as a pilot for supporting other jurisdictions and will provide valuable insight into state/local planning efforts.”

It instructed the jurisdictions to provide a plan detailing timelines, deliverables and metrics by Oct. 1.

Later in August, to prepare to write Philadelphia’s plan, the city Health Department staff and some state health officials had a meeting with CDC representatives spanning two days, to discuss potential challenges and roadblocks. The CDC had already met with the four states, and the agency’s representatives brought some of their ideas to the table. There was no real upshot or deliverables that came out of that meeting, according to Garrow — just an overall sense of what the challenges might be and how other jurisdictions were thinking about vaccine distribution.

From there, Philadelphia public health officials headed back to the drawing board to prepare their plan.

“CDC had never said what the template was or how they expected this document to be organized,” Garrow said. “It was really, ‘You’re the planning experts, you figure out the best way for how you’re considering doing vaccine distribution.’”

The department assembled a vaccine advisory board composed of health care professionals and experts who could advise on both medical and population-level concerns. By mid-September, Philadelphia was making progress on its plan, but still awaiting further guidance from the CDC in terms of what format their report should take.

Then, on Sept. 16, the CDC released an official playbook for how to design a vaccine distribution plan. But instead of being sent to the five pilot jurisdictions, it was sent to every single jurisdiction — cities, states, and territories — that the CDC funds. Now, everyone needed to submit a plan by Oct. 16.

It appeared Philadelphia’s pilot status had come and gone.

“The pilot project was essentially our meeting with CDC,” Garrow said. “And having some offline conversations with them to help develop what would go into this playbook. Essentially, that was it.”

CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said it was the plan all along to consult the five jurisdictions and then release the playbook.

“It’s not really dropping one for another,” Nordlund said. “We just happened to reach out to the five first to hear what they were already thinking about, to help us when we sent out the handbook.”

Nordlund could not detail which elements of the 55-page playbook came out of the conversations with Philadelphia health officials.

It’s no real skin off Philadelphia’s back. Though it was a bit confusing. It was work the department was going to do anyway.

”We expected really up through the meeting with them we would be preparing a draft document for others to use,” Garrow said. “I can’t speak to CDC’s motivation for changing that — or why the details for that pilot project all along weren’t better communicated — but from our perspective, we don’t know that it would make all that much of a difference.”

Philadelphia is still working on its plan, now for Oct. 16. Garrow said he hopes to release a public version of it.