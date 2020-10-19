Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania
Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?
Monday is the last day Pennsylvania residents can register to vote ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.
If you want to cast a ballot in the commonwealth, you can register online, or by filling out this form and returning it to your county election office. You can also register in person at your county office, at a PennDOT driver’s license center or at a list of other state-run offices.
Voters can double-check their voter registration using the state’s online portal.
Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.
People who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote under state law. People who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole or house arrest are eligible.
Voters can apply for mail ballots — by submitting a request online, sending this form to the county election office or going in person to the county election office to request one — through 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received at county election offices by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Voter info & resources
- To see if you are registered to vote, see here.
- To register to vote, see here.
- To view a sample ballot based on your address, see here.
- To sign up to become a poll worker, see here.
- To find your polling place, see here.
- To apply for a mail ballot, see here.
- To apply for an absentee ballot, see here.
- To check the status of your mail or absentee ballot, see here.
WHYY’s Katie Meyer contributed reporting.