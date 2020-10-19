Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Monday is the last day Pennsylvania residents can register to vote ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.

If you want to cast a ballot in the commonwealth, you can register online, or by filling out this form and returning it to your county election office. You can also register in person at your county office, at a PennDOT driver’s license center or at a list of other state-run offices.

Voters can double-check their voter registration using the state’s online portal.

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.