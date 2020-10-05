Pennsylvania’s voter services website is down following outage
If you were trying to track your mail-in ballot or find your voter registration status on Pennsylvania’s voter services website Sunday and couldn’t, you’re not alone.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state’s voter services website — where you can register to vote and find your polling place — continued to experience a system outage.
A message on the website currently reads, “As part of the Department of State’s ongoing commitment to optimize services, this website is currently unavailable because there is a system outage. The application will be available as soon as the system is restored. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Bureau of Election Security and Technology at 717-787-5280.”
The outage started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and also affected services at the Liquor Control Board, Department of Revenue and Department of Human Services, according to a press release from the state Office of Administration.
Officials didn’t elaborate on the specific services affected at other agencies, and did not offer a timeline for when the issues could be fixed.
According to technicians, an equipment failure at a data center is to blame for the outage. They found no signs of foul play or loss of any data, state officials said.
“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Still, state officials say Unisys, an IT company that manages the data center, has been working to fix the problem since Saturday.
“In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services,” said Newsome.
The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19, but this latest hiccup in the voting process will likely be one more thing keeping voters in a critical swing state up at night.
The outage comes after a couple of tough weeks for election officials in the Commonwealth. First, officials said nine military ballots for President Donald Trump were mistakenly thrown out by a temporary worker in the Luzerne County elections office; then Trump falsely claimed election officials in Philadelphia incorrectly blocked his poll watchers at satellite election offices; and finally, a laptop and several encrypted USB devices were stolen from a storage warehouse in the city. Philadelphia elections officials say they have taken steps to be sure the integrity of the Nov. 3 general election will not be compromised as a result.
