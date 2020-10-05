Pennsylvania’s voter services website is down following outage

If you were trying to track your mail-in ballot or find your voter registration status on Pennsylvania’s voter services website Sunday and couldn’t, you’re not alone.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state’s voter services website — where you can register to vote and find your polling place — continued to experience a system outage.

A message on the website currently reads, “As part of the Department of State’s ongoing commitment to optimize services, this website is currently unavailable because there is a system outage. The application will be available as soon as the system is restored. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Bureau of Election Security and Technology at 717-787-5280.”

The outage started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and also affected services at the Liquor Control Board, Department of Revenue and Department of Human Services, according to a press release from the state Office of Administration.

Officials didn’t elaborate on the specific services affected at other agencies, and did not offer a timeline for when the issues could be fixed.