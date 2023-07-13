Gazdag’s two PK goals spark Union to 2-0 win over Nashville

Philadelphia Union midfielder Déniel Gazdag celebrates a goal on his penalty kick against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in each half and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Wednesday night in a match that saw three players exit in the second half due to red cards

Gazdag gave the Union (11-7-4) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute after a foul by Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz. He added an insurance goal in the 84th minute after a second yellow card on Lovitz — forcing Nashville (11-7-5) to play a man down. Gazdag has nine goals and nine assists this season.

Nashville’s Shaq Moore and Philadelphia’s Julián Carranza both received red cards in the fifth minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.

Joe Bendik did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for the Union. Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville.

The Union snap a two-match losing streak with their first shutout since a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal to begin June.

The Union pulled to within a point of third-place Nashville in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Philadelphia returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Nashville travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

