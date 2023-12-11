Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 for 3rd MLS Cup

Hernandez, voted the MVP of the match, put Columbus up 1-0 on a penalty kick. He deposited the ball in the lower left corner for his fifth goal in six playoff matches this season. He is 9 for 9 from the spot in all competitions in his Crew career.

“I’ve taken seven or eight penalties this year, but this was the one I was nervous,” Hernandez said. “I knew I couldn’t miss it.”

LAFC defender Diego Palacios was whistled for a handball off his right arm at the top of the box, setting up the penalty.

The goal was the first allowed by LAFC in four matches.

Yeboah doubled the lead for the Crew, the highest-scoring team in MLS in the regular season, when Malte Amundsen threaded a pass through to Yeboah on the left flank on the last of 11 passes in the build-up.

From there, Yeboah dribbled to the goal box and slipped a shot past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

“We know that anyone who gets the ball can score for us,” Yeboah said. “We always want to attack. We always want to go.

“Malte, we have a good connection. I’ve been making that run all year.”

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said the story of the game was his team’s play in the first half.

“They played a fantastic game,” Cherundolo said. “They played exactly how you need to play against LAFC. If you want to beat us, create enough moments where we were forced to make mistakes, even though I don’t think they were mistakes that we normally make.”

The objective for the Crew in the second half was to avoid the same fate as FC Cincinnati a week earlier in the Eastern Conference final. Then, Columbus rallied from a two-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes of regulation and won 3-2 in extra time.

Bouanga made it 2-1, scoring on his own rebound after Patrick Schulte made the save at the left post. Bouanga, who led the MLS with 20 goals, has 38 goals in 49 matches in all competitions this year.

“They deserved to win,” LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini said. “I don’t think they’re better in general, but I thought they played much better tonight.”

LAFC had the better of the play after the Bouanga goal, but the Crew did not break.

“I’m really proud because as a coach, I want to see my team face and embrace adversity and they did it in our way,” Nancy said.

Crew captain Darlington Nagbe won his fourth MLS Cup, two with the Crew (2020) and also for Atlanta United (2018) and the Portland Timbers (2015) to become the 10th player with four or more.

It was even more special for Nagbe because he missed the 2020 final after he contracted COVID-19 two days before the match.

“He runs the show. He’s the calmest. He’s the man,” Crew midfielder Aidan Morris said.

The Crew missed the playoffs the last two seasons before hiring Nancy from CF Montreal.