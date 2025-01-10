The NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings out of Southern California on Thursday, the biggest of several changes to the sports calendar after days of devastating wildfires in the area.

The wild-card game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The home of the Arizona Cardinals is nearly 400 miles east of the Rams’ home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The league announced the decision Thursday after another fire broke out several miles from the Rams’ training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood, located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades. While none of the fires were burning near the stadium — which is southwest of downtown Los Angeles — the NFL made the decision amid concerns about air quality and whether the community could handle such an event under the circumstances.

Several major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of extraordinary winds. A major threat broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, close to the heart of the entertainment industry, but had been contained by Thursday morning.

At least 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 45 square miles (117 square kilometers) — roughly the size of San Francisco. The Palisades Fire is already the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history.

The Rams held their first practice on Thursday but canceled their player media availability so everyone could go home quickly. The Los Angeles area was to remain at a high fire risk through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Relocations are rare in the NFL. In 2003, wildfires prompted the league to move a Monday night regular-season game between the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Rams had a Monday night game against Kansas City relocated from Mexico City to Los Angeles in 2018 because of concerns about the playing surface at Azteca Stadium.

NBA and NHL

The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

It was the second straight day a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles was postponed. The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The dates for the rescheduled games have not been announced. The Kings said tickets for their postponed game against Calgary will be good for the rescheduled date.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his 90-year-old mother was among thousands who had lost their homes.