Philadelphia’s host city executive for the 2026 World Cup says organizers accept that an immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump’s administration may be among the outside events that impact next year’s tournament.

“There are certainly things that are happening at the national level, the international level, there are going to be geopolitical issues that we don’t even know right now that are going affect the tournament next year, so we recognize that we’re planning within uncertainty,” Meg Kane said Monday at a gathering of the 11 U.S. host city leaders, one year and two days ahead of the tournament opener.

The World Cup will be played at 16 stadiums in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 next year, a tournament expanded to 48 nations and 104 games. All matches from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S., with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Whether it’s the Olympics, whether it’s a World Cup, whether it’s a Super Bowl, you name it, anytime you’ve got a major international sporting event, geopolitics is going to have a role,” said Alex Vasry, CEO of the New York/New Jersey host committee.

Kane said the host committees must adapt to decisions made by others.

“One of the things that I think we all recognize is that we have to be really good at operating within that uncertainty,” Kane said. “I think for each of our cities, we want to be prepared to make any person that is coming and makes the decision to come to the United States or come to this World Cup feel that they are welcome. We do not play a role necessarily in what is happening in terms of the decisions that are made.”

Trump’s travel ban on citizens from 12 countries exempted athletes, coaches, staff and relatives while not mentioning fans.

“We allow for FIFA to continue having constructive conversations with the administrations around visas, around workforce, around tourism,” Kane said.