‘Mistakes were made’ at maskless election hearing held by COVID-positive lawmaker, Pa. Senate leader says

The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate acknowledged Wednesday “mistakes were made” and necessary coronavirus safety precautions were ignored during a controversial public hearing in Gettysburg last week on unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Breaking his caucus’ silence on the matter, interim Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) said organizers of the hearing before an all-GOP policy committee allowed large crowds to attend, and did not adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

The lack of protocol became all the more concerning after Corman learned that the GOP senator who organized the meeting, Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, tested positive for COVID-19 later that day, during a trip to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

“Clearly, mistakes were made,” said Corman, adding that his office is reviewing how the hearing was organized and executed. “And that is life — we all make mistakes and it’s now our job to review it.”

Mastriano, one of the legislature’s most conservative members, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Since his diagnosis, Mastriano has kept an uncharacteristically low profile. Earlier this week, he confirmed during a Facebook Live session that he had tested positive for the virus. He said he believed he contracted it from contaminated brushes that a makeup artist used on him before appearing on camera, but he did not provide further details.

“I knew right there, stop her, don’t let her put those brushes on your face, just walk away, and I didn’t,” Mastriano said during the Facebook Live session, which has since been deleted from his page.

He did not say how many days before the hearing he had been in contact with the makeup artist, or whether a contact tracer had alerted him before the hearing that he may have been in close proximity to an infected person.