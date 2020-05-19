Migration numbers plummet for imperiled shorebird on N.J.’s Delaware Bayshore

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

At the mouth of a creek near Pierces Point, an isolated beach community on the New Jersey side of the Delaware Bay, Larry Niles spotted only two red knots on Monday morning, in the same place that he saw some 17,000 of the shorebirds during their spring migration a year ago.

It was a snapshot of a dramatic decline in the number of knots that have stopped off on the bay beaches so far during this year’s migration, a change that has no precedent in the 24 years that Niles, a wildlife biologist, has been monitoring the annual visits of thousands of knots and other shorebirds.

Nearly all the birds have stayed away from the bay this year because of a shortage of horseshoe crab eggs that fuel them for the completion of their long-distance migration from South America to breeding grounds in Arctic Canada. And the crabs are largely absent because unusually cool weather has kept the ocean temperature below what it needs to be for the crabs to spawn.

The lack of food on the Delaware Bay side of New Jersey has so far driven about 7,000 migrating knots to sites on the state’s Atlantic coast where they are feeding on “mussel spat,” a food source that isn’t as energy-rich as crab eggs, and so won’t do as good a job of fueling the birds for the rest of their grueling migration, Niles said.

In ‘ecological lockdown’

“Now, after a week of very few spawning crabs and virtually no red knots, we must see this year as truly different than all the others,” Niles wrote in an email to supporters on Monday. “And not because of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Cool weather, tropical storms and God knows what else seems to put the entire stopover in a sort of ecological lockdown. We don’t know what is next for birds and crabs.”

By Monday, only about 150 red knots had been spotted on a section of the Bayshore between Reeds Beach and Pierces Point that usually hosts thousands of the birds and other species in May.

Niles blamed low air temperatures keeping the water at or below 59 degrees, the threshold for spawning. In most years, the water temperature rises to that level by early May, but this year that didn’t happen, and the weather forecast for the rest of May, with high air temperatures remaining in the 50s and 60s, suggests that’s not going to change.

In 2017, cool weather in mid-May shut down the crab spawn, making it hard for the birds to put on weight, but a late warming produced a surge in eggs, improving prospects for the rest of the migration.

But it’s hard to be optimistic about this year because of the weather forecast and Tropical Storm Arthur — the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, whose easterly winds are pushing cold Atlantic waters toward the shore, lowering the air temperature, and hindering the departure of the few migrants that are ready to resume their northward journeys, Niles said.