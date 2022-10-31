As the Phillies host the Houston Astros for the first home game of the World Series today, wagers are being made between the two cities.

The customary friendly bet between competing city governments usually involves signature delicacies shipped from the losing city to the winning. But this time there is nary a cheesesteak nor soft pretzel on the table.

Instead, Mayor Jim Kenney focused on local institutions with social missions: if the Phillies lose he will send Houston mayor Sylvester Turner a six-pack from Triple Bottom Brewery, a beer maker that hires employees who were formerly incarcerated or experiencing homelessness, and a meal from South Philly Barbacoa, the James Beard-winning Mexican restaurant whose proprietor advocates for undocumented immigrant laborers.

Should the Phillies win, in addition to Mayor Turner’s offer of chicken and waffles from a well-regarded Houston soul food restaurant The Breakfast Klub, and a six-pack of Dome Faux’m, a throwback cream ale that used to be served in the Astrodome, Mayor Kenney asked in a tweet for a donation to Mighty Writers, an after-school writing program in the greater Philadelphia region.