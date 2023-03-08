What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Attorney Michael Untermeyer is running to be the next sheriff of Philadelphia, looking to unseat incumbent Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

He announced his campaign Tuesday alongside residents impacted by the city’s gun violence crisis.

Untermeyer said one of his top priorities would be reducing the number of active bench warrants, claiming Philadelphia is facing a backlog of more than 33,000.

“As sheriff, I will devote and commit all the resources necessary to build up the warrant unit and to reduce that number of 33,000 to a more livable, reasonable number,” Untermeyer said.

Untermeyer, a Democrat, also pledged to only serve one term, if elected.

“I don’t need any job at this stage of my life,” Untermeyer said. “I’m doing this, I’m committing right now, one four-year term. That’s it. I want to go in. I really want to show the world that you can take one agency and make it really work, operate, and really serve the citizens of the city.”