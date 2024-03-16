Philadelphia Sheriff Bilal is launching a new podcast

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With a new radio show airing tomorrow on WURD Radio, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is expanding her public presence in hopes of increasing the public’s understanding of her office.

The new program, ‘The Sheriff’s Perspective,’ will air every third Saturday of the month for a six-month trial period. It will initially air at 3 p.m. and subsequently be available on YouTube as a podcast. The program aims to break down each department of the sheriff’s office.

“We came to realize, a lot of people in this city don’t know what the sheriff’s office does,” Bilal said. “They don’t know the process, they don’t know all of the intricacies that go into basically doing the work of the sheriff’s office.”

The podcast could regain some of the public’s trust in the sheriff’s office, which experts say was lost when Bilal’s campaign team acknowledged that ChatGPT generated 30 positive “news” stories on their website.

“Each department will have a time when they can explain exactly what their department does,” Bilal said.

According to Bilal, the podcast’s long-term duration depends on its success during the next six months. During this period, episodes will cover the sheriff’s office’s role in the courts and property sales. Bilal hopes the podcast will help connect residents to legal services and serve as another advertising medium for sheriff sales.