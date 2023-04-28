Carnaval de Puebla and Lele travels: Philly to celebrate Mexican Week 2023
A children’s day celebration, Mexican cooking classes, and Lele travels are among the event highlights.
The Mexican Cultural Center and the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia are inviting the Delaware Valley to check out Mexican Week 2023 starting this weekend.
Events showcasing Mexican culture will take place throughout Philadelphia from Sunday, April 30 through Friday, May 5. Kicking off the series will be the annual Carnaval de Puebla parade, celebrating the Mexican army victory of the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
A featured guest, the 13-foot Lele doll, will be making stops across Philly at LOVE Park, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and even the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The doll celebrates the Indigenous people of Amealco in Querétaro.
Mexican Cultural Center board president Araceli Gunther says while the massive doll is imposing, it is friendly, especially to children.
“The kids are very excited, and wherever it’s been, it does have the attraction,” Gunther said. “It’s a very special stop for Lele, so she’s really looking forward to seeing a lot of the parents and kids.”
On Thursday at Condesa, the Mexican Cultural Center will host an award luncheon to recognize organizations for their community support, according to Carlos Obrador, the Head Consul of Mexico in Philadelphia.
“We’re going to have Friends of Mexico event to celebrate the diversity of the Mexican culture, but also to showcase the importance of Mexico for United States and the importance Mexico brings, the relationship and the partnership with United States.”
A full list of Mexican Week events can be found below:
Sunday, April 30
Children’s Day Celebration | 12 – 2:30 p.m.
Carnaval de Puebla | 3 – 6 p.m.
Lele travels to Philadelphia | 12 – 5 p.m.
Sacks Playground, 400 Washington Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Monday, May 1
Mezcal pairing experience with chef Jesús García | 5 – 7 p.m.
Nemi, 2636 Ann St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Limited availability. RSVP online
Lele travels to Harrisburg | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Capitol Steps, N. 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17120
Tuesday, May 2
Cooking class with chef Dionicio Jimenez | 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Cantina La Martina, 2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Limited availability. RSVP via email
Lele travels to Philadelphia | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
LOVE Park, Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Wednesday, May 3
Tequila pairing experience with chef Jesús García | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
La Roma, 2620 E Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Limited availability. RSVP online
Lele travels to Philadelphia | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Thursday, May 4
Friends of Mexico | 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Condesa, 1830 Ludlow St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Inaugural award luncheon.
Limited availability. RSVP online
Spanish-language guided tour of the Mexico and Central America Gallery | 6 – 7 p.m.
Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Free event with limited availability. RSVP via email
Friday, May 5
Screening of Frida Kahlo film “Frida” (2022) | 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free event with limited availability. RSVP online
