Carnaval de Puebla and Lele travels: Philly to celebrate Mexican Week 2023

The Mexican Cultural Center and the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia are inviting the Delaware Valley to check out Mexican Week 2023 starting this weekend.

Events showcasing Mexican culture will take place throughout Philadelphia from Sunday, April 30 through Friday, May 5. Kicking off the series will be the annual Carnaval de Puebla parade, celebrating the Mexican army victory of the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

A featured guest, the 13-foot Lele doll, will be making stops across Philly at LOVE Park, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and even the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The doll celebrates the Indigenous people of Amealco in Querétaro.

Mexican Cultural Center board president Araceli Gunther says while the massive doll is imposing, it is friendly, especially to children.

“The kids are very excited, and wherever it’s been, it does have the attraction,” Gunther said. “It’s a very special stop for Lele, so she’s really looking forward to seeing a lot of the parents and kids.”