The Sweet Juice Fest is returning to Germantown looking to build off last year’s event, which drew over 175 people to celebrate queer and BIPOC artists in Philadelphia.

Through art, food, and community building, the DIY spirit of the Philly music scene will be on display at the Rigby Mansion on July 22. The event is organized by Sweet Juice, a queer artist-led collective whose mission is to “inspire community action and engagement through immersive musical experiences, artistic expression, and joyful connection.”

The collective has roughly 20 years of combined experience in Philadelphia’s music scene and wanted their event to address inequities within the community.

“We had a lot of experiences that left us feeling wanting in some ways,” Sweet Juice co-founder and Finance Director Mel Harris said. “In terms of the kinds of values that seem to be centered in the music industry being dominated by mostly white cishet dudes — and feeling like we wanted to create something that felt more aligned with … what our values were, and also trying to merge our identities as activists or active community members and musicians.”