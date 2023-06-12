After years of advocacy, Medicare finally extends coverage for kidney transplant recipients

Five years ago, Penny Cooper got a kidney transplant.

She now has to take several medications every day, including a drug to suppress her immune system, so her body does not reject the transplanted kidney.

She worked at a hospital full time for decades until her health declined too much to be able to continue. Now she has a part-time job, but sometimes, she still struggles to pay for what she needs. Her medicine costs around $100 a month.

“My rent is almost $1,200 a month … do you eat or do you get your meds? Do you pay your rent? … You got to steal from Peter to pay Paul.”

Sometimes, she’s had to ask her family to help her pay the bills. She credits the team of social workers at Temple University Hospital for making sure she can always get her medicine.

Transplant recipients need expensive immunosuppressive drugs. Medicare will cover them, but until recently, the coverage stopped at three years. Some patients can lose their transplanted kidneys because of it.

Now that has changed with legislation that went into effect this year to stop limiting Medicare coverage of these drugs to three years.

Roy Bloom directs the kidney and pancreas transplant program at the University of Pennsylvania and has worked with transplant patients for more than 20 years.

“Obviously, everyone was very excited and … I think most people in the field considered it a win,” he said.

However, he points out the new change still only pays for the immunosuppressive drugs and does not cover doctor’s visits, lab tests, and other services that a kidney transplant patient also needs to stay healthy and keep the kidney. So kidney transplant recipients cannot fully rely on this coverage and should use it as a stopgap to get better insurance that covers the other services they need.

While the new law is a step forward, it also does not cover any of these drugs or services for transplant recipients who get organs other than kidneys. And sometimes patients go to extreme lengths to save money.

Lorrinda Gray-Davis got a liver transplant in 2018. She got a liver that had hepatitis B, so she takes an expensive drug that prevents her from getting hepatitis B. She’s on Medicare, and while the drug is covered, she would still have to pay $200 a month for it. That was more than she could afford, so she worked with her transplant team to find another drug that would have a similar effect and only cost $30 a month.

“The transplant surgeon and my hepatologist got together and decided, ‘Okay, we’ll do this. We don’t want to do it because it’s going to affect the kidneys.’ But … that was the only choice that I had.”