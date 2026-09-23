What’s in store for H.O.M.E.

The data is largely tied to investments in existing city programs now under the H.O.M.E. umbrella. New programs under the plan are starting to come online or have yet to formally launch. That list includes One Philly Mortgage, a program aimed at providing reduced down payments and low-interest loans, as well as the Curbside Appeal Program and Facade Improvement Program.

“We’ve got a long ways to go,” said Angela Brooks, the city’s chief housing and urban development officer.

City Council passed the first annual budget for H.O.M.E. in December. The resolution calls for roughly $277 million in spending for more than two dozen programs for renters and homeowners.

The updated measure was considered a major win for progressives. It includes increased funding for affordable housing preservation and production, the Basic Systems Repair Program, and an effort to help tenants facing eviction and homelessness.

The Parker administration strongly opposed those changes, meant to prioritize Philadelphia’s lowest-income residents. The mayor and her administration actively lobbied lawmakers in hopes of changing the outcome. And Parker took her message on the road, spending hours one Sunday pushing her vision for H.O.M.E. at nearly a dozen churches in the city.

On Wednesday, neither the mayor nor her administration touched on any of that history, instead focusing on the present as it prepares to submit to Council its first quarterly report on the plan. The document will include a breakdown of the programmatic investments made under H.O.M.E. To date, the administration has spent around a third of the initiative’s first-year budget.

“Stuff is moving, but sometimes we’re reimbursing versus paying on the front end,” Brooks said.

Going forward, the administration will look to Council to pass additional legislation intended to increase the city’s housing supply.

For example, lawmakers are expected to consider legislation for a new property tax abatement program aimed at incentivizing developers to convert large, underutilized properties into housing. The program, authorized by state law, would exempt projects from paying property taxes for up to 20 years.

The administration is also moving forward with an effort to bring up to five modular home factories to Philadelphia to help with the production of new houses. The current budget includes $10 million for the initiative, including dollars for site preparation, utilities and infrastructure improvements.

Both efforts are far from being fully baked.

“We want to go forward as soon as we can, we just have to be careful on the timing of it,” said John Mondlak, chief of staff with the Department of Planning and Development.