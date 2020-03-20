Mastery Charter ramps up plans to deal with coronavirus

Most of Mastery’s sites are former District schools in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, that were turned over to the charter organization in hopes of improving academic outcomes. About a quarter of its students are in special education.

While it is also ramping up a robust academic program for students and parents to tap into, “our first priority is to attend to the well-being of our community,” Gordon said. “We are really pained by the depth of need this crisis is revealing.”

The District, which is distributing meals at 30 sites every day, is coordinating with Mastery. Families do not have to be enrolled in a Mastery school in order to get meals at their sites. The reciprocal is true regarding the District sites. Meals are distributed Mondays and Thursdays, Gordon said.

The sites “are staffed by our operations team and volunteers from Mastery staff. Everyone is doing the protocol of being spaced 6 feet apart and using hand sanitizer,” he said.

Mastery is also seeking contributions of food and books to give to its families.

Each teacher at Mastery has a group of students to check in with twice a week. By the end of Friday, he said every Mastery student and family will get a call from a Mastery teacher.

For “families we know are dealing with more challenges,” deans and social workers are connecting with them daily under a plan the organization is calling its “home mentoring program.”

It has a checklist of how to conduct conversations in a way that will promote useful communication, for instance, asking the student what they are grateful for or to share their favorite joke before asking how they feel. The interactions also include setting up a schedule and keeping track of whether the student kept it. It also has guidance on “calming strategies” to use if the student is upset. And it has a script for connecting with parents and guardians.

The first phase of the academic plan is to engage families in reading, and if they have access, online resources curated by Mastery. Parents can go to a central login to find these resources, which include grade-level materials in math and reading.

But it has also invested $300,000 in mailing printed learning packets to every household.

The printed material forms the “backbone of our academic program,” Gordon said, especially if the school shutdown is extended beyond the current two weeks.

“This is a social justice issue,” he said. “We have kids who don’t have access to online.”

At this point, he said, there is no plan to distribute technology to students like tablets or chromebooks, “but that would change.”

Most of the academic resources the organization is using is accessible by phone, he said. “That said, we need to make sure that we don’t miss anyone, so the plan is that we will get hard copies in every student’s hands.”

Mastery is able to track whether families are engaging with the online resources available, and can adjust interventions based on that. They are also tracking students who have disabilities, and “there is the expectation to modify materials for students based on their particular level of needs.”

He added, though, that the academic work “won’t be graded, and students won’t be penalized if they don’t complete it” – speaking to the equity and access concerns that have thrown a wrench into schools’ online learning efforts across the country. “But the expectation is that we’re all on the same page about students continuing to learn.”

Gordon said that similar programs and services were being provided for their 2,500 students in Camden.