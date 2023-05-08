Mike Comfort, the director of the Masonic Library and Museum of Pennsylvania says some visitors who stop by the Temple are often surprised they’re allowed to come in.

“A lot of them recently have said, ‘Oh, this is new, that you’re letting people in,’” Comfort said. “I said, ‘Well, I hate to tell you this, but this building’s been open to the public for tours since the day it was dedicated in September of 1873.’”

The only time it wouldn’t be open to the public was when it rained back in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Back then, before we all had cars, people had horses,” Comfort said. “And when the rain mixed with what horses leave on the streets, they didn’t want people bringing it in on their feet and ruining the carpet.”

On June 4, free tours will be offered every 20 minutes, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

A cornerstone rededication ceremony will take place June 24 at 2 p.m. Cornerstones are a symbol “of the individual Mason and the sacrifices of labor and time necessary to build a moral and Masonic edifice.” One of the PA Grand Lodge’s notable members, Benjamin Franklin, created the tradition beginning with the cornerstone laying of the state house in Philadelphia.