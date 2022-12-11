SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
This story originally appeared on 6abc
The driver of an SUV was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a ManorCare in New Castle County.
The accident happened at the facility along Foulk Road in Talleyville around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators claim the driver was trying to park when they hit the gas pedal.
The SUV narrowly missed a room inside the facility with oxygen tanks, which could explode.
Thankfully, no other injuries were reported.
