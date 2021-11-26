Man killed by stray bullet during Thanksgiving dinner; gunman at large: DA

Around the same time, authorities say two other men were walking up the street and a shootout ensued between Clarke and the men.

One of those bullets entered a nearby window on Arch Street — which is located less than a block away — killing Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma while he was eating dinner.

Authorities believe a bullet from Clarke’s gun killed the victim.

“Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute between Clarke and others,” said DA Steele.

Neighbors said they heard at least a dozen shots outside, and that cars were struck by bullets.

“I was sitting in my home enjoying my TV and Thanksgiving night and I heard what I thought at first was fireworks, and lo and behold it was five shots. After that I heard another eight shots,” a neighbor said.

Clarke is currently being sought on murder charges. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the other two shooters involved or Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.