Man killed by stray bullet during Thanksgiving dinner; gunman at large: DA
A man in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was killed by a stray bullet while he was eating Thanksgiving dinner inside a home, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele.
It happened Thursday at about 9:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Arch Street.
According to investigators, the incident started earlier in the day over stolen alcohol at a family party not involving the victim, who’s been identified as 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma.
Kevon Clarke, 19, his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, and four other individuals were attending a party on the 100 block of Haws Avenue earlier in the day and were asked to leave.
During their departure, alcohol was discovered missing, and Brown was texted by her cousin about the alleged theft, authorities said.
Arrangements were made to return the alcohol, but that’s when the gunfire rang out.
As the cousin was trying to retrieve the alcohol, she immediately drove away when Clarke allegedly came out of the home brandishing a weapon.
Around the same time, authorities say two other men were walking up the street and a shootout ensued between Clarke and the men.
One of those bullets entered a nearby window on Arch Street — which is located less than a block away — killing Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma while he was eating dinner.
Authorities believe a bullet from Clarke’s gun killed the victim.
“Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute between Clarke and others,” said DA Steele.
Neighbors said they heard at least a dozen shots outside, and that cars were struck by bullets.
“I was sitting in my home enjoying my TV and Thanksgiving night and I heard what I thought at first was fireworks, and lo and behold it was five shots. After that I heard another eight shots,” a neighbor said.
Clarke is currently being sought on murder charges. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, the other two shooters involved or Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.