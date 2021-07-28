Man convicted of killing N.J. woman who mistook his car for Uber

A South Carolina man was convicted Tuesday of the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride.

The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of the charges in the death of Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. He was arrested the day after the University of South Carolina student disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019.

Josephson got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said. Instead, she found herself trapped because Rowland had the childproof locks on, investigators said.

She was never again seen alive. Covered in roughly 120 stab wounds, her body was later found in remote woods about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Columbia. The death cast a national spotlight on ride-hailing safety and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver’s license plates.