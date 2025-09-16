What to know about the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Authorities in Utah will seek the death penalty against a 22-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on a college campus.

Utah County Prosecutor Jeffrey Gray told reporters Tuesday that he would file a notice to seek the death penalty after announcing aggravated murder and other charges against Tyler James Robinson.

Gray said Robinson would remain jailed without bond.

Robinson also was charged with discharging a firearm, obstruction of justice and witness tampering for telling his roommate to remain silent about the shooting.

Gray called Kirk’s killing “an American tragedy” and said Robinson’s DNA was found on trigger of the gun used to kill Kirk.

Robinson, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offenses in the Sept. 10 shooting.

Once charges are filed, Robinson was scheduled to appear on camera for a virtual court hearing. He has been held without bail since his arrest, and it remained unclear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators have spoken to Robinson’s relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, about 240 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place.

Here are things to know about the killing:

What do we know about motive?

Authorities have not provided many details about why they think Robinson carried out the attack.

“There clearly was a leftist ideology,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, noting that family and friends said Robinson’s politics veered left in recent years. They recounted to authorities a dinner table conversation in which he mentioned Kirk’s upcoming visit to Utah Valley University.

Cox said Robinson is “not cooperating” and that his friends have painted a picture of someone radicalized in the dark corners of the internet. Cox stressed on several Sunday morning news shows that investigators are still trying to pin down a motive for the attack on the father of two and confidant of President Donald Trump.

State records show Robinson is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in the two most recent general elections.