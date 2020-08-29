Coronavirus Pandemic

Man arrested in shooting after social distancing argument at Philly Wawa

Police were seen at a Wawa on East Erie Avenue investigating a shooting early Friday. (Pete Kane/NBC10)

Police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting reportedly stemming from a dispute over social distancing restrictions at a northeast Philadelphia convenience store.

Authorities said a man began arguing with a store security guard at about 4:45 a.m. Friday in the Juniata neighborhood after he was temporarily denied entry to the Wawa store that had reached its customer capacity limit due to social distancing restrictions.

Police said a 25-year-old man who works as a security guard at a nearby club but was off-duty stepped in to help the convenience store guard. However, that man and the angry customer became involved in a physical confrontation that ended with the customer shooting the man once in the chest, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery; his condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Police said Saturday the 22-year-old suspect arrested Friday night is expected to face attempted murder and related charges.

