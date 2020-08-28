Off-duty guard shot in Philly Wawa after argument over social distancing

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot him during an argument inside a Wawa store early Friday, police said.

The suspect was in the Wawa on East Erie Avenue near L Street when an on-duty security guard told him to keep a social distance of 6 feet, according to police. That turned into an argument.

A man who was in the checkout line then intervened in the argument. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him once in the chest before fleeing, police say.