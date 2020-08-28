Off-duty guard shot in Philly Wawa after argument over social distancing
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
—
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot him during an argument inside a Wawa store early Friday, police said.
The suspect was in the Wawa on East Erie Avenue near L Street when an on-duty security guard told him to keep a social distance of 6 feet, according to police. That turned into an argument.
A man who was in the checkout line then intervened in the argument. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him once in the chest before fleeing, police say.
Police said the victim works as a security guard but did not work at this store. Someone drove him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, which transported him to Temple University Hospital in an ambulance. The most recent update from police says he is in critical condition.
The suspect, who police said was wearing a white T-shirt, fled the scene in an Acura vehicle.
The department’s East Detectives Division is investigating. No arrests have been reported and the weapon has not been found.
A Wawa spokesperson issued a statement later on Friday that said the business was cooperating with authorities.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our associates and customers,” the statement said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!