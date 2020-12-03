Malware caused Delaware County government computer disruptions

Delaware County officials say malware was the cause of recent disruptions in a portion of the county government’s computer system that affected employees’ ability to gain access to files within their network.

“Under the guidance of the computer forensic specialists, the county has restored critical systems and is strengthening the security of our network,” Adrienne Marofsky, Delaware County director of public relations, said in a statement.

The network’s apparent hack and the investigation into it became public knowledge last week.

Though 6ABC reported that the FBI was involved, county officials and the FBI would neither confirm nor deny the bureau’s participation in any investigation.

