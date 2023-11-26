From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

‘Tis that time of year — the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is bustling with activity at Dilworth Park, next to the ice rink and City Hall.

Michelle Shannon, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District said the market has become a major attraction and a holiday staple.

“It gives folks the option to really shop a lot of mom-and-pop vendors for unique gifts, and support small and women-owned and minority-owned businesses,” she said.

Shoppers will find a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, candles, apparel, and other items at the quaint stalls. On Black Friday, 16-year-old Emily was there looking for presents for her friends and family.

“It just looks fun and Christmassy, I like shopping, and my mom’s going to pay for it, or my dad,” she said giggling.