Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market features holiday fun, unique gifts made by local vendors
The seasonal market gives Philadelphians the chance to shop local and enjoy a holiday atmosphere.
‘Tis that time of year — the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is bustling with activity at Dilworth Park, next to the ice rink and City Hall.
Michelle Shannon, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District said the market has become a major attraction and a holiday staple.
“It gives folks the option to really shop a lot of mom-and-pop vendors for unique gifts, and support small and women-owned and minority-owned businesses,” she said.
Shoppers will find a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, candles, apparel, and other items at the quaint stalls. On Black Friday, 16-year-old Emily was there looking for presents for her friends and family.
“It just looks fun and Christmassy, I like shopping, and my mom’s going to pay for it, or my dad,” she said giggling.
Philadelphia resident Christine Wertheimer brought her dog, Lida, to the market.
“We’re getting into the holiday spirit, and she loves a little adventure out,” she said. “We already picked up a doggie pizza and a doggie cookie.”
Andrea Misja, owner of Maker Missya, a home goods shop, said she has been part of the market for 17 years. “I really wanted to be a part of the market because it’s part of the Christmas culture,” she said.
Shannon agreed that Dilworth Park is the holiday celebration hub for Center City.
“You’ve got the Macy’s light show, the Comcast spectacular, and Love Park has the Christmas Village,” she said.
The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, which features more than 40 vendors from the city and the tristate area, is open every day from now through January 1, 2024, except Christmas Day. More information is available online.
