Lobbyist says she was sexually harassed by Delco lawmaker Mike Zabel, calls on him to resign

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says state Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) sexually harassed her, and is calling for him to resign.

Andi Perez, a lobbyist for Service Employees International Union 32BJ, publicly shared her story for the first time in January at a meeting organized by then-state House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks).

Perez did not name Zabel at the time. In prepared remarks, she said an unnamed lawmaker harassed her while they discussed a bill outside of the Capitol building.

The lawmaker “decided to caress my leg while I was wearing a skirt all the while telling me he was impressed by my passion and knowledge of the issues we were discussing,” Perez said. “I moved away from him hoping he would stop — he did not.”

Perez said in an interview with Spotlight PA that Zabel harassed her in September 2019. Spotlight PA spoke to a woman who was with Perez at the time of the incident and corroborated Perez’s story. (The woman requested anonymity for professional reasons.)

Spotlight PA also viewed a text message Zabel sent to Perez the day after she said the harassment occurred, in which he confirmed the two met and apologized for his “bad manners at times.” The news organization matched the number to one used by Zabel.

Zabel, an attorney and former prosecutor who was first elected to a suburban Philadelphia district in 2018, did not respond to requests for comment. His name was first publicly reported Wednesday by the news and editorial website Broad & Liberty.

A spokesperson for the state House Democratic caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perez told Spotlight PA that she reported the incident to state House Democratic leadership the day after it occurred, but declined to say how they responded.

She subsequently moved to file a complaint with the state House Ethics Committee, a bipartisan panel that handles internal investigations of lawmakers. But she said she was told she could not because she wasn’t an employee of the chamber.

Perez said she told her story to urge lawmakers to expand who can bring an ethics complaint against state House representatives. She publicly named Zabel for the first time after the chamber voted to do so.

“If I had named Zabel at the time that I went and testified, then the story would become about him,” Perez told Spotlight PA. “And the goal was to get real change in Harrisburg, to allow people like me to file ethics complaints.”