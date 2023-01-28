Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints.

Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of Service Employees International Union 32BJ in Harrisburg, plans to make the allegation Friday evening in Philadelphia during a listening session organized by new state Houser Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks).

Rozzi has scheduled a series of public meetings to solicit feedback about the state House’s operating procedures amid partisan deadlock over which political party controls the chamber. The sessions offer a rare opportunity for Pennsylvanians to directly weigh in on the rules, which in most years are quickly adopted at the beginning of each new legislative session.

Perez said she was harassed by a male lawmaker while discussing a bill outside of the Capitol building, according to prepared testimony reviewed by Spotlight PA. She did not provide the lawmaker’s name, his party affiliation, or additional details.

The lawmaker “decided to caress my leg while I was wearing a skirt all the while telling me he was impressed by my passion and knowledge of the issues we were discussing,” Perez plans to say. “I moved away from him hoping he would stop — he did not.”

“I could sit here for hours telling you the range of emotions I felt after this,” she wrote in the remarks. “Of course I was full of rage at the disrespect and arrogance it requires to so brazenly sexually harass me in a public place where I am just trying to do my job for the workers in my union.”

Perez attempted to file a complaint with the state House Ethics Committee, according to her testimony, but was told “sorry, the rules do not allow you to file a complaint since you are not an employee of the House. There was nothing in the House Rules that allowed leadership to officially take any further action.”

A spokesperson for state House Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the chamber’s GOP caucus said it had “not been made aware of the referenced allegation.”

In 2019, state House leadership added workplace protections to the chamber’s rules for the first time, banning “unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.”

The change was made after two women accused a male lawmaker of physical and sexual abuse, but he continued to serve in the legislature until the end of his term. One of the women was also a state lawmaker and received a restraining order against him.

As Spotlight PA previously reported, the policy only covers state House employees. That has meant individuals who regularly interact with lawmakers — such as other government employees, lobbyists, constituents, and journalists — have been unable to report an allegation to the committee.

Perez wants the legislature to adopt sexual abuse and harassment policies that cover more people who interact with lawmakers in the course of their official duties, according to her testimony.

“No one is above the law,” Perez wrote in her prepared remarks. “A lawmaker who harasses someone should be held accountable by their own peers through an Ethics process.”