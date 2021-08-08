Lincoln Financial Field reopens at full capacity for Eagles fans

At the stadium, fans can expect to see COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask requirements, routine disinfection, and hand sanitizer dispensers.

The organization is also asking those who are experiencing COVID symptoms to stay home.

On Sunday, the Eagles will host the “largest crowd since the end of the 2019 season,” said team president Don Smolenski. The reopening comes as new cases of the coronavirus increase due to the more contagious delta variant.