Lincoln Financial Field reopens at full capacity for Eagles fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for games and events starting Sunday, August 8, 2021, after over a year of shutdowns due to the pandemic. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome fans back to Lincoln Financial Field this season as the organization reopens the stadium to full capacity.

The first set of fans is expected Sunday to watch the Eagles practice. Then on Thursday, the Birds take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for a preseason showdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for games and events starting Sunday, August 8, 2021, after over a year of shutdowns due to the pandemic. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

At the stadium, fans can expect to see COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask requirements, routine disinfection, and hand sanitizer dispensers.

The organization is also asking those who are experiencing COVID symptoms to stay home.

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for games and events starting Sunday, August 8, 2021, after over a year of shutdowns due to the pandemic. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On Sunday, the Eagles will host the “largest crowd since the end of the 2019 season,” said team president Don Smolenski. The reopening comes as new cases of the coronavirus increase due to the more contagious delta variant.

Norman Vossschulte, director of fan experience for the Eagles, said the team is focused on the present but will be ready to call an audible if necessary.

“We’re going to make sure what we know right now is what we’re going to execute on,” said Vossschulte. “However, if it comes to a point where they tell us we have to do something different, we are able to roll right into that.”

  • The interior of the FOX BET lounge
    The FOX BET lounge will be open to season ticket holders who purchase a membership, an all-inclusive experience that allows members to peer into a the team’s post game press conference. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A closeup pf crab fries
    Crab fries, a Philadelphia favorite, at the FOX BET lounge at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A grilled Korean chicken sandwich with kimchi slaw at the FOX BET lounge
    A grilled Korean chicken sandwich with kimchi slaw at the FOX BET lounge at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A veggie po’ boy with tofu and creole vegenaise on a gluten-free baguette at the FOX BET lounge
    A veggie po’ boy with tofu and creole vegenaise on a gluten-free baguette at the FOX BET lounge at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • The exterior of the FOX Bet lounge
    The FOX BET lounge will be open to season ticket holders who purchase a membership, an all-inclusive experience that allows members to peer into a the team’s post game press conference. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

