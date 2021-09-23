Lawsuit accuses Wilmington of scrapping cars over unpaid parking tickets

Earlier this year, the Wilmington Parking Coalition raised a series of similar but separate complaints about the city’s overzealous parking enforcement.

In response to those complaints, the city issued a lengthy memo in May. In that statement, the city argued that having the towing company earn money by salvaging or selling cars was “common practice within the towing industry and is governed by the laws of the state of Delaware.”

The city statement says residents will often owe more than a car is worth, “thus they make the decision to abandon their vehicle at City Towing… If an individual has been towed for non-payment of tickets, the value of the tickets would only reach this point if they were a chronic or intentional violator of the law.”

Wilmington officials say the towing contractor provides them with a monthly record of all owners who were successfully contacted after their vehicle was towed, and that “the city is satisfied that City Towing has made every available effort to contact vehicle owners.”

Shaheed and Dickerson are asking the court to order the city to return their vehicles, or the fair market value of their cars if they’ve been scrapped. They also want the court to rule that the towing company’s process for seizing property to satisfy a debt and then keeping the excess proceeds above the debt amount is unconstitutional. They also ask for a permanent injunction to keep the towing companies from doing that to other car owners going forward.

A spokesman for Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city has received the lawsuit, and is “reviewing the details, but will not have any comment at this time.”

The Institute for Justice successfully argued a similar case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines applies to state and local governments as well as the federal government. In that case, Timbs v. Indiana, Tyson Timbs sued the state for seizing his $42,000 Land Rover for selling a small amount of heroin to undercover cops for $400.

“Forfeiture of the Land Rover, the court determined, would be grossly disproportionate to the gravity of Timbs’s offense,” the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her opinion at the time. She added that excessive fines were outlawed by the Bill of Rights to protect individual liberty.

“Protection against excessive fines has been a constant shield throughout Anglo-American history for good reason: Such fines undermine other liberties,” she wrote.