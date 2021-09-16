Delaware Supreme Court hears arguments over FOIA requests for Biden’s papers

In July 2020, the university sent a statement about the papers to WHYY News: “We are currently curating the collection, a process that we estimate will carry at least into the spring of 2021. As the curating process is not complete, the papers are not yet available to the public.”

The demand to get access to Biden’s papers stems from sexual assault accusations against Biden from former staffer Tara Reade nearly 30 years ago.

Biden has denied those allegations. “They aren’t true. This never happened,” he said in an essay published by Medium.com in May 2020.

Lawyers for Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller, which was originally founded by now-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, argued Wednesday that UD should release documents related to Biden’s gift to the school and any communication about that between school officials and Biden’s office.

UD’s attorneys argued that the records don’t fall under FOIA requirements because the school is not using public funds to manage the collection. They also pointed to the state’s very narrow FOIA requirements for the University of Delaware, which has been used in the past in other cases to put a stop to attempts to get access to information at the school.