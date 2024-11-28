Last-minute Thanksgiving rezzies, an R&B dinner party and holiday light shows in Philly in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: A salute to Black Broadway in Del., Philly’s holiday pop-up bar season begins and Cirque de Soleil in South Jersey are among the highlights.
If you waited too long to plan or dropped your turkey on the floor (à la Julia Child, though that never really happened) some places still offer last-minute Thanksgiving dinner reservations for Thursday. And if you need them it’s a good idea to make them as soon as you see this. Holiday-themed events mean a lot of places to show off the city’s attractions to visiting friends and family. The Miracle on 13th Street and Smedley Street Christmas are free neighborhood light shows opening this weekend, along with pop-up bars including Tinsel, Uptown Garden, Alpine Heights and the first-ever Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-Up. Numerous other annual holiday traditions kick off this weekend, including free light displays at the corporate HQs for both American Heritage Credit Union and Herr’s. For the kids, “Peter Pan” is flying into the Arden Theater this week and staying through January, but the Grinch musical is only here through Sunday. In Delaware, World AIDS Day is acknowledged by giving back at the Cabaret for Care: A Salute to Black Broadway. And if you need to find some music for that seasonal playlist, head to one of the two retro music collectibles events in the city and ‘burbs.
Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Philadelphia | Arts & Culture | Kids | Music
Delaware
Cabaret for Care: A Salute to Black Broadway
- Where: The Carriage House at Rockwood Park, 4671 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- How much: $65
World AIDS Day is celebrated on Dec. 1 to recognize people around the world who are dealing with HIV/AIDS. In Wilmington, the Beautiful Gate Outreach Center provides free assistance and advocacy for those impacted. On Sunday, they host a fundraiser/cabaret to help continue their work, which includes the only support group for women living with HIV/AIDS in the state.
New Jersey
Cirque Dream Holidaze
- Where: Ovations Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m.
- How much: $29 – $79
The famed Cirque de Soleil troupe makes a tour stop in South Jersey with its annual holiday special. In this incarnation, the contemporary circus performance includes a nod to all the winter holidays from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Special Events
Thanksgiving Weekend Roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28
- How much: Various prices
Thanksgiving Day Parade: Now in its 105th year, the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the nation starts at 9 a.m. on 6abc, with a pre-show at 8:30 a.m. National coverage expands at 9 a.m. on Hulu and ABC News Live. In person, the parade starts on 20th Street and JFK Boulevard en route to the Ben Franklin Parkway. Local and national hosts include Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan, with Ryan Seacrest, Sam Champion and Vanna White. Performers include 60’s girl group icon Darlene Love, Sister Sledge, Cece Peniston, and cast members from current and future Ensemble Arts shows, including “The Grinch” and “MJ The Musical.”
Places you can still find a dinner reservation on Thanksgiving Day (fingers crossed):
Capital Grill, with three locations in the greater Philadelphia area
Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse in Center City
PJ Clarkes, an upscale steakhouse in Washington Square West
Urban Farmer, an Upscale steakhouse in the Logan
Square 1682, a Rittenhouse Square restaurant
Red Owl Tavern, an Old City eatery
Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise, buffet-style on the Delaware River
Thanksgiving Day at the movies
Philadelphia Film Society – Post-meal movie options include some with awards buzz
Holiday pop-up bars
Alpine Heights, a roof deck with views open through February 2025
Walnut Garden, an outdoor beer garden open through New Year’s Eve
The Uptown Express, an outdoor beer garden open through New Year’s Eve
Tinsel, a newer Philly holiday tradition, opens Friday, Nov. 29
White Elephant, an elegant holiday theme opens Friday, Nov. 29
Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-up, a mother-daughter Black-owned inaugural holiday-themed cocktail bar experience, opens Saturday, Nov. 30
Light shows
Wild Lights Elmwood Zoo, an annual holiday zoo attraction running through Monday, Dec. 30
Holiday Light Show Shady Brook Farm, an annual holiday attraction happening through Saturday, Jan. 5
Holiday Drive-In Spectacular, classic Christmas movies on the drive-in screen showing through Saturday, Dec. 14
Herr’s Holiday Light Display, annual light display through Saturday, Jan. 5
Smedley Street, aka the “Christmas Block,” in South Philly’s annual holiday light display, official tree lighting event on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Miracle on South 13th Holiday Light Display, annual neighborhood light display opening night event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
American Heritage Credit Union, 17th Annual Grand Illumination, annual light show kickoff event on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Traditional holiday events
Riverink Winterfest, a seasonal attraction on the waterfront available Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, March 2.
Christmas on King, a day-long holiday festival in the ‘burbs on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Dickens Village, an animatronic show and Santa meet and greet running at Macy’s from Friday, Nov. 29 – Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Ardmore Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival, a neighborhood holiday celebration happening Friday, Nov. 29.
Santa’s Steam Train Ride, an evergreen holiday celebration aboard the historic train, there is also the North Pole Express train along the same route chugging along Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 29.
Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting, an MLB fan holiday event happening Sat. Nov. 30.
New Hope Christmas Tree Lighting continues its annual Christmas celebration on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Shopping Events
Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event to encourage shopping at small, local businesses happening this Saturday, Nov. 30.
Museum Store Sunday, the annual shopping event to highlight the offerings at museum stores on Sunday, Dec. 1. Pro tip: This is one of the most underrated ways to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for artsy friends.
Philadelphia
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical
- Where: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Dec. 1
- How much: $45 – $105
He’s a mean one. But he’s also a funny one, and that’s what you’ll see in the musical version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” As you may remember, if your childhood included Dr. Seuss, the Grinch is the guy who hates Christmas, something that’s kind of difficult when you live near Whoville, a town that loves the holiday. Saturday night’s show is a sensory-friendly performance.
Brett Eldredge Glow: Welcome to the Family Tour
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
- How much: $70 – $294
Singer, songwriter and all-around entertainer Brett Eldredge is heading to town. He’s making his list and checking it twice of the songs he’ll sing in his holiday show, which comes with stories and vignettes from his family’s holiday celebrations. Eldredge released his third-holiday album, “Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)” in October, featuring the single “Sweet December” with Kelly Clarkson.
The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
- How much: $49.50 – $199
The so-called “Queens of Christmas” — that’s drag queens (btw), return for the Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show coming to Philly on their U.S. tour. While matching dresses, if not tresses, the ladies provide dance, music and comedy in a non-traditional holiday show.
Arts & Culture
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
- Where: Hedgerow Theatre Company, 64 Rose Valley Road, Media, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 29
- How much: $20 – $35
In this unique adaptation of the Frank Capra film classic (itself adapted from a short story), the story of a man who believes his life has no value, is turned into a live ’40s-era radio play. Cast members play multiple roles and add sound effects, making the production an immersive experience.
The 38th Annual “Not Just” Rock Expo 2024
- Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29, noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $5 – $15
If you didn’t find what you wanted at last weekend’s VinylCon, you get a do-over at the two-day suburban music collectibles show. Rare CDs, cassettes and vinyl will be for sale, along with nostalgic artifacts and apparel. Special guests include Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge and rock photographer Rick Fuscia. If that’s too far a distance to travel, the Bok Building’s New and Old Dreams Record Fair is also happening on Saturday.
The Play That Goes Wrong
- Where: Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 29
- How much: $44 – $50
When the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society tries to put on a ‘20s murder mystery, things quickly go awry in this play-within-a-play farce that attracted sold-out audiences during its 2023 run. (Note: Sunday, Dec. 22 is a mask-mandatory show.)
Kids
Peter Pan
- Where: Arden Theatre, 40 N. 2nd St.
- When: Through Sunday, Jan. 19
- How much: $25 – $46
No matter how many devices they have, kids will still be enthralled by seeing live performances, at least, we hope so. One likely to capture their imagination is “Peter Pan”, if only because it’s every kid’s fantasy, the freedom from adults to hang out unsupervised with their friends, is at the Arden through January.
Music
“The Machine” performs “Pink Floyd”
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
- How much: $27.50 – $37.50
Pink Floyd set the tone for a generation with songs like “Another Brick In The Wall,” “Money” and “Wish You Were Here” in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Machine has been playing their songs for three decades, using the groundbreaking band’s 16-album catalog to create various musical experiences. Sometimes they’ll play entire albums; other nights, they’ll take requests. Because of their spontaneity, we don’t know exactly what their local tour stop entails — except a great night for Pink Floyd fans.
Kes – East Coast Tour
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
- How much: $50 – $103
Kes the band is providing good vibes all the way from Trinidad with an uplifting mix of Caribbean music genres, including reggae and soca, along with EDM and rock. They’re currently on tour in the U.S. and Canada stopping in Philly on Friday in support of their latest release, “Man with No Door,” released earlier this year.
Funk Flex: The Biggest R&B Dinner Party
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $25 – $50
New York DJ Funkmaster Flex has ruled the airwaves for several decades with his show on hip-hop station Hot 97. But he’s heading to Philly to host a live DJ set and dinner party for a few of his (paying) friends. Think of it as the supper club version of a house party; where the liquor’s flowing, there’s food and when your song comes on, it’s time to hit the dance floor.
Rod Wave: Last Lap Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
- How much: $168 – $602
The trap soul star you’ve likely never heard of — though his more than 9 million social media followers have — Rod Wave comes to Philly with a few of his friends. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Toosii are among them. Rod’s most recent release “Last Lap” came out in October.
2024 Fall Classic with Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Fabolous and more
- Where: Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
- How much: $65 – $160
Let all the turkey and trimmings settle in then come out and see a show that will take you back to the days when Thanksgiving dinner was much, much easier to burn off. The ‘90s rap scene comes to life with Philly’s own Beanie Sigel and Freeway contributing to the lyrical firepower onstage at this high-energy rap gathering.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.