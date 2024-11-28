Last-minute Thanksgiving rezzies, an R&B dinner party and holiday light shows in Philly in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

If you waited too long to plan or dropped your turkey on the floor (à la Julia Child, though that never really happened) some places still offer last-minute Thanksgiving dinner reservations for Thursday. And if you need them it’s a good idea to make them as soon as you see this. Holiday-themed events mean a lot of places to show off the city’s attractions to visiting friends and family. The Miracle on 13th Street and Smedley Street Christmas are free neighborhood light shows opening this weekend, along with pop-up bars including Tinsel, Uptown Garden, Alpine Heights and the first-ever Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-Up. Numerous other annual holiday traditions kick off this weekend, including free light displays at the corporate HQs for both American Heritage Credit Union and Herr’s. For the kids, “Peter Pan” is flying into the Arden Theater this week and staying through January, but the Grinch musical is only here through Sunday. In Delaware, World AIDS Day is acknowledged by giving back at the Cabaret for Care: A Salute to Black Broadway. And if you need to find some music for that seasonal playlist, head to one of the two retro music collectibles events in the city and ‘burbs.

Delaware

Cabaret for Care: A Salute to Black Broadway

Where : The Carriage House at Rockwood Park, 4671 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del.

: The Carriage House at Rockwood Park, 4671 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. How much: $65

World AIDS Day is celebrated on Dec. 1 to recognize people around the world who are dealing with HIV/AIDS. In Wilmington, the Beautiful Gate Outreach Center provides free assistance and advocacy for those impacted. On Sunday, they host a fundraiser/cabaret to help continue their work, which includes the only support group for women living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

New Jersey

Cirque Dream Holidaze

Where : Ovations Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Ovations Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Sunday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m. How much: $29 – $79

The famed Cirque de Soleil troupe makes a tour stop in South Jersey with its annual holiday special. In this incarnation, the contemporary circus performance includes a nod to all the winter holidays from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Special Events

Thanksgiving Weekend Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Nov. 28

: Thursday, Nov. 28 How much: Various prices

Thanksgiving Day Parade: Now in its 105th year, the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the nation starts at 9 a.m. on 6abc, with a pre-show at 8:30 a.m. National coverage expands at 9 a.m. on Hulu and ABC News Live. In person, the parade starts on 20th Street and JFK Boulevard en route to the Ben Franklin Parkway. Local and national hosts include Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan, with Ryan Seacrest, Sam Champion and Vanna White. Performers include 60’s girl group icon Darlene Love, Sister Sledge, Cece Peniston, and cast members from current and future Ensemble Arts shows, including “The Grinch” and “MJ The Musical.”

Places you can still find a dinner reservation on Thanksgiving Day (fingers crossed):

Capital Grill, with three locations in the greater Philadelphia area

Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse in Center City

PJ Clarkes, an upscale steakhouse in Washington Square West

Urban Farmer, an Upscale steakhouse in the Logan

Square 1682, a Rittenhouse Square restaurant

Red Owl Tavern, an Old City eatery

Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise, buffet-style on the Delaware River

Thanksgiving Day at the movies

Philadelphia Film Society – Post-meal movie options include some with awards buzz

Holiday pop-up bars

Alpine Heights, a roof deck with views open through February 2025

Walnut Garden, an outdoor beer garden open through New Year’s Eve

The Uptown Express, an outdoor beer garden open through New Year’s Eve

Tinsel, a newer Philly holiday tradition, opens Friday, Nov. 29

White Elephant, an elegant holiday theme opens Friday, Nov. 29

Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-up, a mother-daughter Black-owned inaugural holiday-themed cocktail bar experience, opens Saturday, Nov. 30

Light shows

Wild Lights Elmwood Zoo, an annual holiday zoo attraction running through Monday, Dec. 30

Holiday Light Show Shady Brook Farm, an annual holiday attraction happening through Saturday, Jan. 5

Holiday Drive-In Spectacular, classic Christmas movies on the drive-in screen showing through Saturday, Dec. 14

Herr’s Holiday Light Display, annual light display through Saturday, Jan. 5

Smedley Street, aka the “Christmas Block,” in South Philly’s annual holiday light display, official tree lighting event on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Miracle on South 13th Holiday Light Display, annual neighborhood light display opening night event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

American Heritage Credit Union, 17th Annual Grand Illumination, annual light show kickoff event on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Traditional holiday events

Riverink Winterfest, a seasonal attraction on the waterfront available Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, March 2.

Christmas on King, a day-long holiday festival in the ‘burbs on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Dickens Village, an animatronic show and Santa meet and greet running at Macy’s from Friday, Nov. 29 – Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Ardmore Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival, a neighborhood holiday celebration happening Friday, Nov. 29.

Santa’s Steam Train Ride, an evergreen holiday celebration aboard the historic train, there is also the North Pole Express train along the same route chugging along Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 29.

Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting, an MLB fan holiday event happening Sat. Nov. 30.

New Hope Christmas Tree Lighting continues its annual Christmas celebration on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Shopping Events

Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event to encourage shopping at small, local businesses happening this Saturday, Nov. 30.

Museum Store Sunday, the annual shopping event to highlight the offerings at museum stores on Sunday, Dec. 1. Pro tip: This is one of the most underrated ways to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for artsy friends.

Philadelphia

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical

He’s a mean one. But he’s also a funny one, and that’s what you’ll see in the musical version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” As you may remember, if your childhood included Dr. Seuss, the Grinch is the guy who hates Christmas, something that’s kind of difficult when you live near Whoville, a town that loves the holiday. Saturday night’s show is a sensory-friendly performance.

Brett Eldredge Glow: Welcome to the Family Tour

Singer, songwriter and all-around entertainer Brett Eldredge is heading to town. He’s making his list and checking it twice of the songs he’ll sing in his holiday show, which comes with stories and vignettes from his family’s holiday celebrations. Eldredge released his third-holiday album, “Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)” in October, featuring the single “Sweet December” with Kelly Clarkson.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show