King’s speech: Delaware students emulate MLK in spoken word contest

The power of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words continues to resonate decades after his death. His call for justice and equality were echoed in Delaware by a new generation of young people finding a voice of their own.

That’s part of the mission behind Delaware’s MLK Voice 4 Youth contest, which has been held around MLK Day for the past five years. And although this year’s event was held virtually, the words spoken by the high school student contestants were nonetheless passionate in pursuit of change.

The contest provides an opportunity for students to find their own voice, maybe for the first time, said former contestant and 2020 judge Nana Ohemaa Asante.

“This contest literally changed my life,” she said. “It gave me a platform and an opportunity to speak my mind, and I just hope that more people are comfortable to attempt [to speak out], because as long as we try to speak we will be heard.”

Ohemaa Asante is now a senior at the University of Delaware majoring in English at UD’s Honors College, as well as double minoring in Medical Diagnostics and Biology.

“As much as there are groups of people who feel like they’re running on hate or running on distrust, there’s a lot of people who are running on love, and a lot of people who are looking out for each other and making sure their voices are heard,” she said.