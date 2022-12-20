Suspect charged after shootout with officer at King of Prussia Mall identified

According to investigators, the incident started with a hit-and-run around 2:30 p.m. in the area of the mall.

A bike officer responded to the scene and spotted Wiley inside a parked red Nissan Juke.

“He noticed the suspect was now hiding in the backseat. Before he could take him into custody, the suspect was able to jump in the front (seat),” said Upper Merion Township Police Chief Thomas Nolan.

Police say Wiley attempted to exit the mall property by Seasons 52 at North Gulph Road.

Police say Wiley became stuck in traffic and that’s when a marked patrol car pulled up behind the vehicle with its lights activated.

Wiley then allegedly tried to flee the officer before jumping a curb and breaking down in the Season 52 parking lot.

“As he is approaching on foot, the suspect gets out holding a black handgun. He doesn’t comply with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon and starts firing the weapon at the officer,” said Nolan.

The officer then returned fire. Wiley suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Wiley said he suffered the gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself while handling his gun.

At least 26 evidence markers were found in the mall parking lot that was filled with Christmas shoppers at the time of the gunfire.

“You have the largest shopping mall by retail space in the country on the Sunday before Christmas. It could have been very, very different. The actions of the officers, in this case, were heroic,” he said.

Wiley was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault, Firearm Not to be Carried Without a License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and other related charges.

He was released from the hospital and is awaiting arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at the time of arraignment.

The shooting incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.