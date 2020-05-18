Key events in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s death

More than two months passed before two white men were arrested in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia. The arrests came after a video of the shooting surfaced online and state investigators took over the case.

Now the father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Here are some key developments as the case unfolded based on documents and interviews:

— Feb. 23: Ahmaud Arbery is shot shortly after 1 p.m. and is declared dead at the scene. No arrests are made.

— Feb. 24: Detectives meet with George Barnhill, a district attorney from a neighboring judicial circuit, because the local district attorney planned to recuse herself because Gregory McMichael previously worked for her. Barnhill tells police he believes the shooting was justifiable and tells them to continue investigating.