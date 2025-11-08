Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

It was dubbed a “House of Horrors” and made national news for the heinous crimes committed on pregnant women and fetuses inside.

Now the vacant property once home to Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s infamous abortion clinic is poised for new life following a protracted legal battle in the Court of Common Pleas.

A Philadelphia judge on Friday named the nonprofit reBuilding Blocks conservator of the home at 3801-05 Lancaster Ave. in West Philadelphia. The ruling gives the organization control of the abandoned and blighted property. Gosnell, who owns the building, is serving a life sentence in state prison.

The decision means the property, which consists of five buildings stitched together, may be sold and put into productive use.

“[The building] really does create a psychic blight to those who sort of remember what happened, and has sat there as a reminder of Philadelphia’s criminal history. And it’s time for something positive to come out of it,” said Beth Grossman, managing director of reBuilding Blocks after Friday’s hearing.

The ruling is the result of a petition filed in 2023 under a Pennsylvania law commonly known as Act 135. The measure provides a mechanism for neighbors, nonprofit organizations and municipalities to revitalize abandoned and blighted buildings in their communities.

Grossman’s group now has the legal right to remedy a long list of code violations at the property, which has sat vacant for well over a decade. The building needs new roofing, windows and entry doors, among other repairs. The nonprofit will also pay for the interior to be cleaned out.

Altogether, the renovations could cost upwards of $100,000, according to a preliminary cost estimate submitted by reBuilding Blocks.

The organization can then petition a judge to sell the building, which sits along Powelton Village’s main commercial corridor.

But, before any of that can happen, a longtime squatter must be removed from the building, said Grossman. That may require help from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office if the squatter does not leave voluntarily after he is given legal notice to vacate.