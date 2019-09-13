Kermit Gosnell’s West Philly ‘house of horrors’ could be bought by anti-abortion group

But any mention of abortion is unavoidably political. And six years after Gosnell’s conviction, a thorny question remains: how to memorialize the victims of his crimes, both at the gravesite and especially at his now-abandoned clinic at 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue?

Do neighbors want to keep being reminded what happened here?

The building — actually five buildings stitched together — sits on a prominent corner of a busy commercial corridor, Powelton Village’s main street.

Neighbors are divided. Anti-abortion groups and individuals want to turn the clinic into a crisis pregnancy center or housing for pregnant mothers. Some neighbors believe the victims should be honored and remembered, but don’t want the site put to political uses. Others want the history erased altogether.

“Move on,” said Phyllis Carter, who has lived nearby for 41 years and owns the A Part of Me consignment store across the street. “You don’t want a whole bunch of folks coming taking pictures because it’s the old Gosnell office.”

City officials have listed the clinic for sheriff’s sale four times since Gosnell’s arrest — there are $56,000 in back taxes on the property. But the property has never actually gone up for auction. Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for the city, said the properties are routinely listed as part of the normal foreclosure process. The city postponed the sales “as we engaged in internal discussions on the best course of action for these properties.”

The clinic is now listed for sheriff’s sale again on October 16. It’s unclear if that auction will take place.

“It’s been a lot of trauma that took place in that building, and think it’s time for this area to go through some kind of healing and some kind of positive change,” said De’Wayne Drummond, president of the Mantua Civic Association, which borders Powelton Village.

“And it can start with that parcel going into the right hands of ownership.”

‘It’s hard to look at for a lot of girls’

It’s been nine years since Gosnell’s clinic was raided, eight since he was arrested, but he still owns the building. The imprisoned doctor’s name remains affixed to a sign just inside the front door. Unopened mail and crumbling ceiling tile fill the entranceway; dead houseplants mold in the windows. Look up, at the northwest corner of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue, and there are still decals on every one of the upstairs windows: blocky renderings of a woman and a man, swinging a child between them.

By the time police raided the property in 2010, it was already a nightmare. Inspectors reported blood splattered over surfaces. Cats roamed the clinic and their feces was on the floor. Infant body parts were in refrigerators, cabinets, and the garbage disposal of the break room sink.

The media dubbed it Gosnell’s “House of Horrors.” Gail Floyd walks past it every day.

“Every day, for seven years I’ve passed this house, this building, this clinic,” she said, out for a walk with her two young daughters.

“I don’t know what I want to see happen to it. I just know it’s hard to look at for a lot of girls in the neighborhood,” Floyd said. Several of her friends went to Gosnell’s clinic, and still have lingering health problems.

But as much as she doesn’t like to see the building with Gosnell’s name and the decals, Floyd doesn’t want the history erased. Whatever the future of the property, she wants some recognition of what happened there.

“Not a store, not housing. No, you don’t want to live here, you don’t want to sleep here. That’s an eerie feeling, sleeping somewhere you know there were dead babies, babies that were killed in there — not aborted, killed. And he hurt the women,” she said. “I think more so it’s time to be remorseful.”