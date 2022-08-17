At the edge of East Kensington, directly beneath the Market-Frankford El, sit two vacant industrial buildings situated between two real estate realties. Just south of East Lehigh Avenue, not far from the Fishtown border, single-family homes have sold for double the city median. While just north of Lehigh, closer to the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis, they typically sell for less than half that amount.

In that stark gap, developers Tayyib Smith and Jacob Roller see an opportunity to forge a middle ground — to create a pair of spaces that can benefit the broader community, even if it’s more challenging and potentially less lucrative than the residential projects that have become increasingly common in the neighborhood.

“We try to find this third way between the so-called YIMBY and NIMBY movements,” said Roller.

The adjoining properties — a former textile factory and bank — cap East Huntingdon Street at Kensington Avenue, directly across the street from Huntingdon Station and the Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus.

Both buildings are roughly a century old. Both have sat empty for nearly two decades.

The former factory, a roughly 38,000 square-foot space, will be adapted into a four-story property featuring a mix of apartments and commercial space, including creative offices, retail, and a restaurant, said Roller. A five-story apartment building will rise from a parking lot directly east of the factory, and be integrated into the design of its next-door neighbor.

Overall, the project will produce 80 new apartments. More than a third of them will be affordable, priced for people earning up to 80% of the area’s median income.

For a couple, that translates to $60,480 a year.

“We need market-rate housing. But we also need affordable housing that’s going to have some type of relationship with the existing community,” said Smith.