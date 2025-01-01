From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some revelers drop a sparkling disco ball to ring out the old. Others let fall a giant Peep or Hershey’s kiss when the clock strikes 12.

In Kennett Square, Chester County, residents ring in the new year with the slow descent of a stainless steel, 700-pound shimmering mushroom released from a height of 80 feet.

This year marks the 12th New Year’s Eve celebrated with the Midnight in the Square Mushroom Drop in Kennett Square. It’s a tradition that has become part and parcel of the town’s identity.

“It’s invigorating,” said Kathi Lafferty, coordinator of Midnight in the Square and the Mushroom Drop. “It’s so cool to have people gather, and it’s something we give back to the community.”

The event, which also features live music and a laser show, goes on rain or shine, snow or slush. Depending on the weather, anywhere from 2,000 to 8,000 people gather in the town square at State and Union streets, with thousands more tuning in via Facebook livestream.

The tradition was born in November 2013, when state Rep. John Lawrence approached Lafferty with the idea. Lafferty, a lifelong Kennett Square resident who organized the town’s Mushroom Festival for 20 years, leapt into action.

Local metal workshop M & P Custom Design constructed the 8-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide mushroom, complete with LED lights. Rich Nichols, owner of Bob’s Crane Service, offered to coordinate the crane operation needed to pull off the drop.

Nichols said when Lafferty first approached he “kind of thought [it] was a silly idea,” and it was a tight turnaround, with just five weeks to go before New Year’s Eve. But he quickly got onboard.