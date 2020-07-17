Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event in New York earlier this month, days before undergoing surgery for early stage lung cancer. The 85-year-old justice was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Day

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event in New York. (Rebecca Gibian/AP)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

