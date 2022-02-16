Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proven the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures.

Asked about the verdict as she left the Manhattan courthouse, Palin said, “Of course we’re disappointed,” adding she hoped there would be an appeal. She also praised her two lawyers.

“There were three of us versus the monstrous team of The New York Times and we did well,” she said. “Doing all they can to make sure the little guy has a voice, the underdog can have their say.”

Messages were left with the Times seeking comment.