This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The funeral details have been released for NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Media, Pennsylvania, on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m.

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, for whom Johnny Gaudreau played and was known around the sport as “Johnny Hockey,” said the team will stream the service on their website.

Contributions in both John and Matthew’s memory may be made to the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation c/o Lewis Gross, Sports Professional Management Inc. 560 Sylvan Ave., Suite 3070, Englewood Cliffs, N.J. 07632.

Saint Mary Magdalen Church said in a note to families that the parish school would be closed for the services on Monday.