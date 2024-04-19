Following the endorsement event, President Biden joined Joe Kennedy III, who currently serves as Biden’s special envoy to Northern Ireland, and local supporters at a campaign door-knocking and phone bank training.

There, Joe Kennedy introduced Biden, telling the volunteers, “You got a dad, you got a brother, you got a public servant before us that know what it means to lead with a heart on the sleeve.”

Biden “knows that this moment isn’t actually about him, it’s about our country,” he said. “It’s about [the] choice that we make now that Philadelphia and Pennsylvania will get to make in such a big, bold way. And that starts with a knock on the door. It starts with a phone call. It starts with the postcard. It starts with listening to a neighbor and asking a question about what concerns them and how we can help and what we together can do to make sure that Joe Biden is going to be there for us, because he’s with us.”

Biden then told the room that Pennsylvania would have a key role to play in the election and that Trump was dedicated to overturning Biden’s key legislative successes.

“He’s committed to be opposed to — not just figuratively, literally — everything you’ve helped me get done,” he said. “So what you’re doing here is bigger than me, bigger than you, bigger than all of us combined. It’s about what kind of country our kids are going to live in. Not because I’m running, not Joe Biden, I mean that sincerely. Not because of me, but because of the option.”

The Kennedys have been a fixture in Democratic politics for most of the last several decades, with at least one Kennedy serving in a federal elected office between 1947 and 2011, the pinnacle of that being John F. Kennedy’s election to president in 1963. Biden was a senior in high school that year and has often cited JFK as one of his inspirations throughout his political career. Biden is the second Catholic to serve as president, with Kennedy being the first.

Biden also served alongside the “Liberal Lion” of the Senate, Ted Kennedy. However, the memory of Ted Kennedy’s effort to primary President Jimmy Carter in 1979 is widely accepted as one reason the incumbent president lost to the Republican nominee, then-California Governor Ronald Reagan, who went on to serve two terms in the White House.

The question is now whether Robert Kennedy Jr.’s third-party run will similarly spoil Biden’s chance of reelection.

Given the tightness of the race and judging by recent polling, it’s a valid concern. For example, in a recent CNN poll, in a head-to-head matchup between Biden and Trump among Pennsylvania voters, the two are in an even tie. However, adding a third party shifts the odds by two points in the Republican candidate’s favor, with RFK Jr. walking away with 16% of the vote and Trump with the state’s coveted 19 electoral votes.

Biden won Pennsylvania with just over 1% of the vote in 2020.

RFK Jr.’s positions read much like a standard Democratic Party platform. An environmental lawyer for more than 20 years, he advocates for green policies such as more sustainable agriculture and energy production practices. He wants to increase the national minimum wage, expand free childcare programs, and go after companies that illegally bust up unions. He also favors increasing opportunities for immigrants to enter the country legally, calling the southern U.S. border a “humanitarian crisis.”

However, he has previously questioned anti-COVID practices and linked vaccines to autism, key issues that separate him from the Democratic Party and even his own family. His positions on health care, including reproductive rights, have also been somewhat amorphous.