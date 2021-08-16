Jobs or the environment? Ahead of 2022, Pa. Dems thread needle on ‘false choice’

​​Megan White didn’t pay close attention to politics until the day in 2015 when a representative from Sunoco came to the door of her suburban Chester County home and told her the company needed to route a new pipeline through her yard.

At the time, White and her husband were busy parents of a 1-year-old and didn’t give it much thought. The representative, White recalls, told them construction would last for a year or two, and “we would never know they were here.

It’s a promise many of White’s neighbors also remember — and one they now resent. Construction on the Mariner East pipeline project started in earnest in 2017 in White’s area. Today, half of her backyard in West Whiteland Township remains hidden behind a plywood fence, swarming with heavy equipment and construction workers just beyond behind her kids’ swingset and trampoline.

“It’s 2021, and my daughter’s now 7,” White said. “It’s taken up most of her childhood.”

Across Pennsylvania, debates about energy policy in the past few decades have largely centered on two issues: fracking and pipelines.

It has created a conundrum for politicians — particularly for Democrats, given two key tenets of their party: protecting people and the environment from the ill effects of fossil fuels and supporting organized labor, which has thousands of workers in the commonwealth’s energy sector.

The debates can be symbolic. Whoever wins Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, for instance, probably won’t have much say over the Mariner East pipeline. But for the candidates already lining up for the Democratic primaries for governor and Senate, striking the right balance on these issues could be a matter of political life or death.

‘All about man-hours’

Often, that political calculus divides candidates between the west and the east. In Western Pennsylvania, where fracking was big business during the boom of the late aughts and 2010s, Democrats have a tendency to be more supportive of the natural gas industry. Some members of the party to the east, which has primarily experienced the energy industry though disruptive pipelines, have been less inclined to get on board.

One recent Democratic effort to increase oversight of drillers saw the State House and Senate both sponsor bills with overwhelming support from eastern Pennsylvania. In the House, 23 of the legislation’s 28 sponsors were from the east; in the Senate, six of the seven were.

But the divisions aren’t just regional. Even within the Philadelphia suburbs, clear lines have been drawn between people who see the natural gas industry, and pipelines, as a necessary boon to workers and those who think they’re a symptom of unacceptable reliance on fossil fuels.

Jim Snell is a business manager with Steamfitters Local 420, which represents workers across the eastern part of Pennsylvania, including Chester County. They’re historically aligned with Democrats, but he sees himself, and the union, as politically pragmatic — and he has a very straightforward calculus for whether he supports a politician.

“Listen, everybody wants clean air, clean water,” he said. “But in my line of work, we’re all about man-hours.”

The workers Snell represents are pipe experts. Their man-hours are often spent installing systems in commercial and residential construction projects, but also important, Snell says, is the energy sector. Right now, he estimates 250 of his members are working on the Mariner East project, along with hundreds of other building tradesmen and women.

Environmentalists have argued in the past that this number of — by nature, temporary — jobs doesn’t justify the environmental impact of a pipeline. But Snell notes the Mariner East delivers natural gas liquids to the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County for distribution. He says he’s expecting even more jobs in the complex once the pipeline is fully finished — though he doesn’t give details.

“There’s bountiful work coming,” he said. “I’m going to have hundreds of steamfitters working at this site. The Philadelphia building trades as a whole will have a few thousand working at this site.”

Snell and the building trades have a lot of powerful company on this side of the energy debate. Since Pennsylvania’s fracking boom began, corporations that profit from the industry have spent tens of millions of dollars lobbying state politicians or contributing to their campaigns. Labor, particularly the building trades, has also allied itself with chambers of commerce and developers in the effort to promote and defend pipeline projects.

Kurt Knaus, spokesman for the pro-pipeline group Pennsylvania Energy Infrastructure Alliance, says the coalition agrees, as a matter of principle, that climate change is real and that the commonwealth must eventually transition away from natural gas, but he thinks fracking and pipeline opponents are being unreasonable.

“The transition isn’t going to happen by simply flipping a switch,” he said. “There’s a practical matter, in that most people who work in energy recognize the need for all forms of energy. But the other side, they seem to simply refuse that there’s still a tremendous need for these traditional energy resources.”

Many pipelines do carry natural gas used for energy. But the natural gas liquids in the Mariner East lines are shipped overseas and are used to manufacture plastics.

David Masur, who heads the environmentalist group PennEnvironment, says Knaus’ argument is a cop-out.

“If my kid said something like that, going like, ‘I know I shouldn’t eat Ding Dongs all day, but I don’t know what else to eat’ — somebody’s got to call BS,” he said.

Masur believes there are things Pennsylvania can and should be doing now to begin that transition away from fossil fuels — like creating clear milestones for the percentage of energy that should come from clean sources, and putting a higher tax burden on polluting industries. If Pennsylvania does those things, he thinks, jobs in cleaner industries will follow.

He doesn’t like to blame labor too much for what he sees as a lack of action — but he does think the building trades’ alliances with the gas industry have hamstrung Democrats.

“They’re probably some of the biggest reasons why we can’t pass climate policy today,” Masur said. “That’s a reality in Harrisburg. It becomes a reality in D.C. because they can peel off a whole set of Democrats to, often, side with the bulk of the Republican caucus.”