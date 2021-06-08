In liberal Philly, a year of anxiety over health and politics makes it hard to ditch the mask

There are a lot of ways Tess Galen could be exposed to coronavirus on an average weekday.

The 30-year-old Strawberry Mansion resident works at the front desk at a library in Old City. It’s not a job she can do remotely, so for the majority of the pandemic, she’s been taking the bus there, then spending hours having face-to-face interactions with strangers.

She’s been less worried about her own health since she got vaccinated. But recently, her encounters with people have started feeling weirdly political.

“It’s almost like if you take your mask off, you’re now picking a side,” Galen said. “I know I’m probably making incorrect assumptions about some of these people, but it’s impossible to not sort of think about it for a second.”

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance saying vaccinated people generally don’t need to wear masks in any situation and unvaccinated people can ditch the mask in select outdoor forums. After that guidance, Philadelphia stopped requiring outdoor masking and ended capacity restrictions for businesses. As the vaccine rate climbs, city officials pledge to phase out indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people in the coming weeks — as the state of Pennsylvania already has — if case levels keep dropping.

For some Philly residents, the promise of a return to pre-pandemic life is tantalizing, with every step toward that goal coming as good news. But for others, loosening restrictions have become a source of stress and uncertainty — a reminder of the damage the pandemic and the politics surrounding it have done to trust, both in experts and in other people.

You can see this divide in virtually any busy public space in the city.

Take, for instance, the sprayground at Dilworth Plaza on a hot, humid afternoon as people were leaving work on an afternoon last week. The kids jumping through sprinklers weren’t masked, but many of their parents sitting around the perimeter were, or had face coverings pulled below their chins, ready to be yanked back up at a moment’s notice.

The same went for the pedestrians hurrying through the area. Much like the city’s coronavirus rules themselves, people’s comfort with safety habits seem to be in a transitional phase.

Yomaira Mendoza, 33, a stay-at-home mom who lives in Northeast Philly, was sitting under an umbrella next to City Hall as her five-year-old daughter ran through the water and her one-year-old son slept in his stroller. Mendoza had a mask on, but pulled down.

“I don’t like them at all,” she said, laughing. The masks are a pain in the heat, she explained, and she’s someone who likes to smile at strangers she passes on the sidewalk. She plans to get vaccinated, but isn’t yet, so she’s keeping masks at the ready.