Jobless in Pa. livid over new unemployment system errors as state declares victory

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A long-delayed upgrade of Pennsylvania’s computer system for unemployment benefits made a glitch-filled debut Tuesday, frustrating some jobless workers and confirming the concerns of critics who feared the new system would buckle under the heavy, pandemic-fueled demand.

Within the first 12 hours of the launch, more than 62,000 Pennsylvanians had filed claims and the Department of Labor & Industry deemed the new system a success.

At the same time, jobless advocates and scores of unemployed Pennsylvanians expressed an outpouring of frustration as a new wave of problems blocked numerous people from filing for benefits they had already been approved for.

Some people who were receiving benefits through the old system last week were told they were ineligible. Others were refused benefits because they were incorrectly identified as incarcerated. Still others had payments stopped because of overpayments that had long ago been resolved. Some notices of eligibility were bafflingly dated in the future. And a new password requirement, a problem advocates had foreseen weeks ago and raised with state officials, blocked many people from entering the system at all.

“I was so afraid for this to happen today,” said Donna Pfitzenmeyer Swangler, who moderates a Pennsylvania Unemployment Support Group on Facebook with more than 12,000 members. Roughly six dozen people had messaged her for help as of 2 p.m. while she simultaneously tried to answer questions posted on online message boards.

“They absolutely shouldn’t have done this right now with the amount of people that are claiming still,” she said. “There is just more potential for issues and different things to arise. They should have just waited.”

The computer system overhaul was more than 15 years and $200 million in the making. It has been lauded by the state as a necessary fix to the decades-old mainframe infrastructure, which officials have characterized as slow, unintuitive, and ostensibly held together with tape.

The state’s modernization efforts, however, have been marked by failure, delays, waste, and litigation.

While the state says it did extensive internal testing, only five members of the public, five legislative staffers, and five members of the employer community had tested the new software as of mid-May.

Advocates had asked the state to delay the launch until fewer people impacted by the pandemic were relying on it. Technology experts said the hardware’s durability had been mischaracterized by the state, and the nature of the overhaul — a “flip the switch” approach — was poised for failure.

April jobless numbers show as many as one million Pennsylvanians may still be relying on federal and state benefits. The new computer system, which only processes state unemployment benefits, was stood up by the same contractor, Geographic Solutions Inc., or GSI, that manages the technology for paying out federal pandemic benefits. Its technology has a poor track record in Pennsylvania and in other states.

GSI did not respond to questions Tuesday, but a spokesperson, Michelle Griffith, previously praised the company’s work in other states and readiness to launch the new system in Pennsylvania.