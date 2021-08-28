Jersey Shore worker shortage worsens as Labor Day approaches

As Labor Day approaches, staffing issues at Jersey Shore businesses are getting worse as students go back to school and the few foreign students brought in for the summer on temporary visas return home.

In Ocean City, some lifeguard stands are overturned and swimming is banned on some beaches that are not covered by lifeguards. In other places, service has slowed because of a lack of employees.

Scott Wahl, the business administrator of the borough of Avalon, said businesses have also cut hours or shut down on days they would normally remain open.

“It’s been a trying summer for the entire summer for every Jersey shore town trying to have employees in the restaurants, the bars, the retail shops, on the boardwalk,” Wahl said. He adds places are shutting down for one or two days a week to give their employees a break, which puts a strain on seasonal businesses that make their primary revenue during the summer.