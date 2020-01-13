Jersey Shore bridge to briefly close overnight as major overhaul continues

A key bridge that links mainland Cape May County to a barrier island will briefly close overnight this week as a major overhaul continues, officials said.

Ingrams Thorofare Bridge, an aging “high span” on Avalon Boulevard that connects Middle Township with Avalon, will be closed between 7 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday and possibly again during the same time between Tuesday and Wednesday.

South State Construction is rehabbing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck and undertaking miscellaneous structural repairs. The county says the work will result in a “smooth riding surface” with improved drainage and skid resistance.

The overall reconstruction is happening in two stages, with the replacement of the concrete deck of the eastbound lane and shoulder occurring through May 2020. In September 2020, crews will rehabilitate the other bridge deck, and the county expects the entire project to conclude by June 2021.

Only one lane of traffic, regulated by a temporary traffic signal, will be available during the construction phases. Two lanes will be available during the construction pause between May and September 2020, and then again from late April 2021 onward.

It’s the latest major project impacting a Cape May County bridge. The troubled Townsends Inlet Bridge reopened in July 2019 after a long construction project.