This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost,” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

Describing Jane Elizabeth Boston Jordan as a lover of history is likely an understatement. Jane would use a trip to, or past, Market Street’s shopping corridor in Center City as an opportunity to pepper her companions with facts about the storied Wanamaker Building that Macy’s now occupies.

Jane’s daughter, Natalie Jordan, said her mother would tell her about businesses that used to have locations in the region, such as J.B. Van Sciver and Levitz, two furniture stores that are no longer.

“You would always have her telling you some type of history about wherever we would go or anything that we would do as a family,” said Natalie.

Jane was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in Germantown, and was much like her city — constantly changing, embracing something new, whether it be a new theatrical production or crocheting. She died of complications from COVID-19 on June 12, one month before the 55th anniversary of her wedding to Abraham Robert Jordan.